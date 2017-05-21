Sébastien Ogier claimed a record-equalling fifth Vodafone Rally de Portugal victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Frenchman increased his FIA World Rally Championship lead after winning the four-day gravel event by 15.6sec in a Ford Fiesta. His victory means he equals the five wins achieved by Finland’s Markku Alén.

Belgium’s Thierry Neuville, driving a Hyundai i20, finished second with Spanish team-mate Dani Sordo completing the podium a further 46.1sec behind.

Ott Tänak won the final live TV Power Stage to claim five bonus points in a Fiesta. Neuville took four points for second, while Elfyn Evans secured three. Esapekka Lappi and Ogier took two and one point respectively.

