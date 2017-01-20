Sébastien Ogier said:

“It’s always tricky to start Rallye Monte-Carlo in the dark, but I think it’s been okay. I definitely took it on the safe side and could have gone faster for sure, but it’s just the first two stages. Tomorrow will be a very different day so we’ll discuss with the team and be sure to continue at our best.”

Ott Tänak said:

“It was very tricky out there this evening. The car feels really good, but we just need to find our rhythm. This is the very beginning, and we made it through which is good. Tomorrow will bring some more really challenging stages so we just have to stay focused and see what happens.”

In WRC 2, Éric Camilli said:

“It was an okay start but the set-up wasn’t quite right and we weren’t able to show our true potential. Our test was in quite wintery conditions – which should help us later in the rally – but this evening was dry Tarmac. We went too soft with the set-up so I didn’t have the confidence to push to the maximum, but there is still a long way to go.”