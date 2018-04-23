Logo
F1 - Official denies Spanish GP in doubt

"I have no doubt that the renewal will be signed"


23 April 2018 - 12h08, by GMM 

A Spanish official has played down rumours the future of the grand prix in Barcelona could be in doubt.

Barcelona’s current contract is set to expire next year, and there are concerns that amid the political wrangling involving the Catalonia region, the F1 race could be left exposed.

"As director of another circuit (Valencia), I can tell you that this is purely an administrative matter," said Gonzalo Gobert, an FIA representative for Spain.

"The only thing this means is that someone must approve the budgets for the sponsorship of the circuit," he told Radio Marca.

"Chase Carey said that Liberty is delighted with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, and the circuit is delighted with F1.

"I have no doubt that the renewal will be signed," Gobert added.



