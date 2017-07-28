The Sauber F1 Team announced that a multi-year agreement with Scuderia Ferrari has been signed. The longtime collaboration with Ferrari as the engine supplier will continue with the latest power unit specification as of 2018. This cooperation, which was initially started back in 1997, has allowed the Sauber F1 Team and Ferrari to enjoy a productive collaboration for a total of 17 years.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal, Sauber F1 Team

“I am very pleased to confirm that we will continue to work with Scuderia Ferrari as our engine supplier in form of a multi-year agreement. The shared experience between the Sauber F1 Team and Ferrari has built a strong foundation, which will allow us to move forward swiftly and efficiently, also in terms of the development of the 2018 car. I am convinced that together we can achieve the results which reflect the passion and determination that is, and always has been, behind the Sauber F1 Team.”