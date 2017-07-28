Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Official: Sauber seals new Ferrari F1 engine deal

A new agreement with Scuderia Ferrari


28 July 2017 - 10h13, by Olivier Ferret 

The Sauber F1 Team announced that a multi-year agreement with Scuderia Ferrari has been signed. The longtime collaboration with Ferrari as the engine supplier will continue with the latest power unit specification as of 2018. This cooperation, which was initially started back in 1997, has allowed the Sauber F1 Team and Ferrari to enjoy a productive collaboration for a total of 17 years.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal, Sauber F1 Team

“I am very pleased to confirm that we will continue to work with Scuderia Ferrari as our engine supplier in form of a multi-year agreement. The shared experience between the Sauber F1 Team and Ferrari has built a strong foundation, which will allow us to move forward swiftly and efficiently, also in terms of the development of the 2018 car. I am convinced that together we can achieve the results which reflect the passion and determination that is, and always has been, behind the Sauber F1 Team.”



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Hungarien GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1