F1 - Official: Sauber cancels planned Honda partnership

"It is very unfortunate that we have to discontinue the planned collaboration"


27 July 2017 - 16h28, by Olivier Ferret 

The technological partnership between the Sauber F1 Team and Honda, which was intended to start from 2018 onwards, is no longer in place.

The new Sauber engine partner will be announced shortly.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

"It is very unfortunate that we have to discontinue the planned collaboration with Honda at this stage. However, this decision has been made for strategic reasons, and with the best intent for the future of the Sauber F1 Team in mind. We would like to thank Honda for their collaboration, and wish them all the best for their future in Formula One."



