F1 - Official: Paddy Lowe to leave Mercedes F1

"I am now looking forward to a new challeng"


10 January 2017 - 18h44, by Olivier Ferret 

Following three and a half very successful years, Paddy Lowe will be leaving Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. He has now begun a period of garden leave.

The company’s Board wishes Paddy well with his future endeavours and thanks him for his significant contribution to the team’s achievements.

In the short term, our stable technical organisation will continue to operate under the proven and established leadership of our senior directors Aldo Costa (Engineering Director), Mark Ellis (Performance Director), Rob Thomas (Chief Operating Officer) and Geoff Willis (Technology Director).

Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport Toto Wolff commented:

“Paddy has played an important part in our success during the past three and a half years and we thank him for his contribution to this significant chapter in Mercedes’ motorsport history.

“Success in Formula One is not about single individuals but about the strength in depth and technical capability of an organisation.

“We have the talent in place to continue our success of recent years and we plan to build upon it in 2017 and beyond.”

Outgoing Executive Director (Technical) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport Paddy Lowe commented:

“I have had a fantastically successful and enjoyable three and a half years at Mercedes working with an incredible team of people.

“I am now looking forward to a new challenge and wish everyone well at Mercedes.”

Further information will be communicated in due course.



