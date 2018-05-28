Logo
F1 - Ocon hints at Mercedes ’team orders’

"You should ask the boss"


28 May 2018 - 10h35, by GMM 

Esteban Ocon has hinted team orders may be in place between Force India and Mercedes.

After the Monaco grand prix, a reporter for Sky Italia asked Force India driver Ocon if he "made life too easy" when works Mercedes driver Hamilton passed him in the race.

"I’m a Mercedes driver," Ocon, a Mercedes junior who drives for Mercedes-powered Force India, answered.

"You should ask the boss."

Many wondered if the odd move and answer indicated that ’team orders’ are indeed in place between Mercedes and its customer.

"It was pointless to fight with him, especially as he had new tyres," Ocon said.

Asked if there is an ’unwritten rule’ that Force India not make life difficult for Mercedes, Ocon answered: "Maybe."


