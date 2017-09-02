Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Ocon clash doesn’t affect contract talks - Perez

"It bothers me, because it’s not a good situation"


2 September 2017 - 12h48, by GMM 

Sergio Perez is hoping clarity over his future is now only a fortnight away.

At Monza, just a week after their huge falling out over their latest collisions at Spa, Perez and his teammate Sergio Perez said they have moved on.

But Mexican Perez told Spain’s Diario Sport that tension remains.

"It bothers me, because it’s not a good situation," he said.

"The important thing is that we are already looking ahead. The air has been cleared and we have to move on."

However, Force India has admitted it is struggling to handle the situation, banning the pair from going wheel-to-wheel and warning that it is prepared to impose race bans.

At the same time, Perez and his Mexican sponsors are yet to sign up with Force India for 2018.

"All of this does not change anything with that," Perez insisted. "The situation is the same as before."

Indeed, Perez earlier said he expects to know about his future by Singapore.

"Yes. I expect to know in Singapore," he said at Monza.

"I’m not in a hurry either although it cannot take much longer. I think in Singapore we should already have something signed or, at the very least, have something very clear."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Race (511 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Pre-race (280 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Saturday (654 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Friday (796 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Thursday (443 photos)
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1