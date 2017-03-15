OSCARO, the world’s leading online retailer of original auto spare parts, has increased its involvement with the FIA World Touring Car Championship by signing as the Event Presenting Partner of WTCC Race of Italy, the second event of the eagerly-anticipated 2017 season.

In addition to its name being included in the official event title, OSCARO will benefit from significant trackside branding plus numerous promotional opportunities, including live international television coverage and local advertising.

Thanks to this agreement, OSCARO will offer fans the opportunity to download free tickets to the race weekend through an online application process from 15 March available at OSCARO.it, the company’s Italian website, launched to announce the arrival of OSCARO in the Italian market.

OSCARO is entering its second year as an Official Series Partner of the WTCC and supports Repair Time, the period between the Opening Race and Main Race when teams have just 20 minutes to carry out essential repairs and ready cars for the on-track action ahead.

The company has also renewed its sponsorship of WTCC racer John Filippi, who will form part of the three-strong Sébastien Loeb Racing team.

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, the WTCC promoter, said: “OSCARO has been an enthusiastic partner from the outset and its decision to use the WTCC to promote its operations in Italy, a new market for the company, is further proof of the benefits a partnership with the World Touring Car Championship can bring. It’s also a great opportunity for Italian fans to access the event in the best possible conditions.”

Pierre-Noël Luiggi, CEO of OSCARO, said: “We are proud to strengthen our relationship with the WTCC by becoming the Event Presenting Partner of the FIA WTCC Race of Italy. We are excited to bring our know-how in technology and passion to Italians, and we are pleased to combine this to invite fans and future customers to the legendary Monza circuit for what will be a great event.”