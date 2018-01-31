Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Nurburgring wants 2019 F1 return

’If meaningful economic conditions are taken into account’


31 January 2018 - 12h35, by GMM 

The Nurburgring has indicated it wants to return to the F1 calendar in 2019.

Although there was no German grand prix at all in 2015 or 2017, the country is returning to the schedule this year with an event at Hockenheim.

The recent calendar gaps were caused by the Nurburgring’s financial problems, but now boss Mirco Markfort says talks are back on with Liberty chief Chase Carey.

"We want to get formula one back at the Ring," he told Kolner Express newspaper. "If possible already in 2019."

Markfort warned: "But this is only possible if meaningful economic conditions are taken into account.

"The business model a la Ecclestone is passe. It does not pay off for us in ticket revenue alone."

He said more talks with F1 chief executive Carey are urgent.

"We need clarity by the Hockenheim race in July," explained Markfort.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1