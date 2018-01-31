The Nurburgring has indicated it wants to return to the F1 calendar in 2019.

Although there was no German grand prix at all in 2015 or 2017, the country is returning to the schedule this year with an event at Hockenheim.

The recent calendar gaps were caused by the Nurburgring’s financial problems, but now boss Mirco Markfort says talks are back on with Liberty chief Chase Carey.

"We want to get formula one back at the Ring," he told Kolner Express newspaper. "If possible already in 2019."

Markfort warned: "But this is only possible if meaningful economic conditions are taken into account.

"The business model a la Ecclestone is passe. It does not pay off for us in ticket revenue alone."

He said more talks with F1 chief executive Carey are urgent.

"We need clarity by the Hockenheim race in July," explained Markfort.