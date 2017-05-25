Logo
WTCC - Nurburgring, Tests: Huff sets Nordschleife standard with WTCC best

Norbert Michelisz in second


25 May 2017 - 12h56, by Olivier Ferret 

Rob Huff has set the standard his FIA World Touring Car Championship rivals must try to beat by going quickest in testing at the Nürburgring Nordschleife today, lapping the 25.378-kilometre track in 8m41.255s.

Factory Honda racer Norbert Michelisz, a double podium finisher at WTCC Race of Germany last season, looked set to finish the hour-long session in first place only for a late charge by Huff, who drives for the Germany-based ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team, to go quicker by 0.661s in the closing moments.

Nicky Catsburg was third quickest for Polestar Cyan Racing in his Volvo S60 with Mehdi Bennani fourth and Tiago Monteiro fifth, Tom Chilton sixth, Thed Björk seventh, Tom Coronel eighth, Yann Ehrlacher ninth and Esteban Guerrieri, who like Ehrlacher is making his Nürburgring Nordschleife debut this weekend, completing the top 10.

The WTCC drivers will be back on track at 18h50 local time for Free Practice 1.



