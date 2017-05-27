Nicky Catsburg won the Main Race at FIA WTCC Race of Germany, claiming his first victory for Polestar Cyan Racing and making it a double triumph for the team at the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The Dutchman made a great start from second on the grid to take the lead away from pole-sitter Norbert Michelisz, but was then challenged by Rob Huff at Turn 2. The pair made contact as they fought over the apex, with Catsburg able to keep hold of the lead and Huff slotting into third behind Michelisz.

Catsburg led by only three tenths of a second after the first lap of the Nordschleife but he pulled away over the final two laps, winning by three seconds.

Michelisz was pressured by Huff for the entire distance, but his Honda had strong straight-line speed which helped him to keep ahead of the Citroën driver, who took the WTCC Trophy win.

Catsburg’s team-mate and Opening Race winner Thed Björk finished close behind Huff in fourth, followed by Tom Chilton and Mehdi Bennani, while Tom Coronel held off Esteban Guerrieri for seventh.

As in the Opening Race, Yann Ehrlacher and John Filippi completed the top 10.

World Touring Car Championship leader Tiago Monteiro had to start from the pits after sustaining damage to his Honda in the Opening Race, and finished in 13th.