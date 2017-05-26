Norbert Michelisz claimed pole position at FIA WTCC Race of Germany on the Nürburgring Nordschleife with a last-gasp effort.

Honda driver Michelisz sat second in the times behind Nicky Catsburg before improving on his third and final effort, setting a lap of 8m38.072s.

That was six tenths of a second faster than Catsburg, who may also have been able to improve on his final lap in his Volvo Polestar only to back off in the last sector after feeling a problem in the front of the car.

Rob Huff, who set the pace after the first laps, took third in his Citroën – and first in WTCC Trophy – getting ahead of Tiago Monteiro on his last lap, when the World Touring Car Championship leader was unable to improve after suffering a damper issue.

Thed Björk was fifth in front of Tom Chilton and Tom Coronel, with Mehdi Bennani surviving an early off-track moment to claim eighth. Argentine Nordschleife rookies Esteban Guerrieri and Nestor Girolami completed the top 10, with the former getting ahead at the end of the session for ninth place.

MAC3 : Volvo Polestar on top over a tense lap of the Nordschleife

Team Volvo Polestar scored its third Manufacturers Against the Clock team time trial win of the 2017 FIA World Touring Car Championship over a lap of the famed Nürburgring Nordschleife.

On the mammoth 25.947-kilometre circuit, WTCC MAC3 is contested over only one lap instead of the usual two, but it was not without drama for either competing team.

In the Volvo contingent, Nicky Catsburg suffered from a bad vibration on his car, but the Polestar Cyan Racing trio, which also included Néstor Girolami and Thed Björk, were still able to triumph.

For Team Honda, Tiago Monteiro carried a damper problem that he suffered at the end of the qualifying session, leaving him wary of using the kerbs as he chased Ryo Michigami and Norbert Michelisz around the track.

The 12 points gained allows Volvo Polestar to add to its narrow manufacturers’ championship lead over Honda, which scored eight points.