WTCC - Nurburgring, FP1: Michelisz holds on in the WTCC

0.819s faster than testing pacesetter Rob Huff


25 May 2017 - 20h12, by Olivier Ferret 

Norbert Michelisz went quickest in Free Practice 1 at FIA WTCC Race of Germany this evening, holding on during a dramatic moment near the end of the 60-minute session on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Michelisz’s 8m43.255s was 0.819s faster than testing pacesetter Rob Huff but the Honda driver ended up parked on the side of the track with a reported front-right puncture, having narrowly avoided striking barriers when he briefly went off.

Behind Huff, who suffered a wild moment of his own when the back right of his Citroën got out of shape, Tom Chilton was third with Nicky Catsburg the leading Polestar Cyan Racing driver in fourth.

Tom Coronel went fifth quickest on his final lap with Mehdi Bennani sixth. The Dutchman reported a few offs as he struggled to see in the low-lying sun.

World Touring Car Championship leader Tiago Monteiro was seventh fastest despite stopping on track with a mechanical issue. Nordschleife rookies and fellow Argentines Néstor Girolami and Esteban Guerrieri were eighth and ninth quickest as works Honda racer Ryo Michigami took P10.

Yann Ehrlacher crashed heavily early in the session with a suspected steering issue, the young Frenchman needing medical assistance afterwards. His RC Motorsport team will now be hard at work to repair his damaged car in time for Free Practice 2, which begins at 08h15 local time on Friday.



