F1 - Now Perez slams ’dirty’ Magnussen

"He just said that he didn’t do anything"


26 August 2017 - 11h25, by GMM 

Sergio Perez on Friday joined Nico Hulkenberg in condemning the driving style of Haas racer Kevin Magnussen.

Hulkenberg and Magnussen famously fell out in Hungary amid the "suck my b-lls" affair, and at Spa-Francorchamps Perez admitted his fury after the Dane apparently swerved into him during practice.

Mexican Perez said he thinks Magnussen is "dirty" and brought up the issue in the FIA driver briefing.

"He just said that he didn’t do anything," said Perez, "but we’ve seen Kevin react like this a few times.

"At the speeds we drive, it’s not good as you could cause a big accident," the Force India driver told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"That’s why I brought it up with Charlie (Whiting) and hopefully he remembers it because it’s too late once there’s a big accident," Perez added.



