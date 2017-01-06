Logo
F1 - Now Force India reveals 2017 launch date

At Silverstone on February 22


6 January 2017 - 09h17, by GMM 

Force India has become the third team to reveal a launch date for its 2017 car.

Before official testing begins at the end of February, Ferrari has said it will run its new car for the first time at Fiorano on February 24.

And Mercedes revealed that its title-defending W08 will see light of day at Silverstone on February 23.

Now, Force India says it will beat both of those teams to the launch action, showing off its 2017 car at Silverstone on February 22.

Sergio Perez is staying with the Silverstone based team this year, to be joined by the Mercedes-backed youngster Esteban Ocon, who switches from Manor.



