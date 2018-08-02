Lando Norris says it is up to McLaren to decide if he will make his F1 debut in 2019.

The 18-year-old Briton is fighting for this year’s Formula 2 championship, but linked with a seat at McLaren for next year.

"Ideally, I’ll be with McLaren next year," Marca sports newspaper quotes Norris, a McLaren development driver, as saying.

"That’s the perfect scenario, but it’s not up to me to decide, it’s up to the bosses and Fernando to make the decisions."

Fernando Alonso does not decide McLaren’s driver lineup, but he is weighing up a full-time move to Indycar for 2019.

"It’s very difficult to say what will happen, as nobody knows what Fernando wants to do next year," Norris continued.

"Being in formula one would be very good, but at the same time maybe it would be better to do free practice and get more chances to drive," he added.

"Until everyone starts deciding, I don’t know what to say."