GP2 - Norman Nato grabs day 3 honours in Barcelona

Frenchman on top in morning, Luca Ghiotto in the afternoon session


15 March 2017 - 16h25, by Olivier Ferret 

Norman Nato set the fastest time of the 3 day FIA Formula 2 Championship test when he topped this morning’s penultimate session in Barcelona, setting a qualifying style lap of 1:27.834 to take home the first pre-season bragging rights ahead of Oliver Rowland (0.054) and Alexander Albon (0.105). In the final session of the test, Luca Ghiotto stopped the clocks at 1:29.565 to top the afternoon ahead of Johnny Cecotto (0.262) and Nyck De Vries (0.426).

The day commenced under gloriously sunny conditions, and the teams wasted no time in getting their charges on track: niggles for Nato, Rowland and Nyck De Vries saw the trio stop on track, bringing out the red flags, but when the track went green the drivers all had at least one eye on qualifying later in the year: De Vries set the early pace from Charles Leclerc and Albon, with the Thai driver briefly grabbing the top spot before Nato annexed it at the halfway mark in the session, setting a target that could not be reached by his rivals, despite their best efforts, before turning their attentions to longer runs.

The afternoon session is traditionally slower than the morning in Barcelona, and so it proved once again: with most of the field again concentrated on long runs, Ghiotto set a quick lap at the 30 minute mark before following suit. But the pace picked up in the final 10 minutes, with Cecotto pushing up to P2 just ahead of Nyck De Vries as the clock wound down to zero.

With little in the way of unreliability affecting the grid, the teams will analyse their data before turning their attention to the next pre-season test, which will run for 3 days in Bahrain from 29-31 March.

Morning results

PosDriverTeamTimeLaps
1. Norman Nato Pertamina Arden 1:27.834 30
2. Oliver Rowland DAMS 1:27.888 24
3. Alexander Albon ART Grand Prix 1:27.939 30
4. Nyck De Vries Rapax 1:28.103 32
5. Luca Ghiotto RUSSIAN TIME 1:28.177 30
6. Artem Markelov RUSSIAN TIME 1:28.245 44
7. Sean Gelael Pertamina Arden 1:28.385 44
8. Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1:28.391 24
9. Charles Leclerc PREMA Racing 1:28.421 32
10. Antonio Fuoco PREMA Racing 1:28.649 30
11. Sergio Sette Camara MP Motorsport 1:28.661 28
12. Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:28.673 40
13. Johnny Cecotto Rapax 1:28.692 21
14. Louis Delétraz Racing Engineering 1:28.811 33
15. Jordan King MP Motorsport 1:28.816 18
16. Gustav Malja Racing Engineering 1:28.837 27
17. Sergio Canamasas Trident 1:28.859 25
18. Nobuharu Matsushita ART Grand Prix 1:28.901 26
19. Roberto Merhi Campos Racing 1:29.486 23
20. Nabil Jeffri Trident 1:29.643 23

Afternoon results

PosDriverTeamTimeLaps
1. Luca Ghiotto RUSSIAN TIME 1:29.565 40
2. Johnny Cecotto Rapax 1:29.827 24
3. Nyck De Vries Rapax 1:29.991 30
4. Roberto Merhi Campos Racing 1:31.057 26
5. Sergio Canamasas Trident 1:31.149 30
6. Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:31.706 41
7. Antonio Fuoco PREMA Racing 1:32.499 47
8. Oliver Rowland DAMS 1:32.709 45
9. Norman Nato Pertamina Arden 1:33.050 49
10. Louis Delétraz Racing Engineering 1:33.123 54
11. Gustav Malja Racing Engineering 1:33.293 42
12. Alexander Albon ART Grand Prix 1:33.363 53
13. Nobuharu Matsushita ART Grand Prix 1:33.595 50
14. Jordan King MP Motorsport 1:33.926 36
15. Artem Markelov RUSSIAN TIME 1:33.947 38
16. Charles Leclerc PREMA Racing 1:33.956 49
17. Sean Gelael Pertamina Arden 1:34.427 38
18. Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1:34.713 50
19. Nabil Jeffri Trident 1:34.846 32
20. Sergio Sette Camara MP Motorsport 1:35.078 38


