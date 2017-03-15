Norman Nato set the fastest time of the 3 day FIA Formula 2 Championship test when he topped this morning’s penultimate session in Barcelona, setting a qualifying style lap of 1:27.834 to take home the first pre-season bragging rights ahead of Oliver Rowland (0.054) and Alexander Albon (0.105). In the final session of the test, Luca Ghiotto stopped the clocks at 1:29.565 to top the afternoon ahead of Johnny Cecotto (0.262) and Nyck De Vries (0.426).

The day commenced under gloriously sunny conditions, and the teams wasted no time in getting their charges on track: niggles for Nato, Rowland and Nyck De Vries saw the trio stop on track, bringing out the red flags, but when the track went green the drivers all had at least one eye on qualifying later in the year: De Vries set the early pace from Charles Leclerc and Albon, with the Thai driver briefly grabbing the top spot before Nato annexed it at the halfway mark in the session, setting a target that could not be reached by his rivals, despite their best efforts, before turning their attentions to longer runs.

The afternoon session is traditionally slower than the morning in Barcelona, and so it proved once again: with most of the field again concentrated on long runs, Ghiotto set a quick lap at the 30 minute mark before following suit. But the pace picked up in the final 10 minutes, with Cecotto pushing up to P2 just ahead of Nyck De Vries as the clock wound down to zero.

With little in the way of unreliability affecting the grid, the teams will analyse their data before turning their attention to the next pre-season test, which will run for 3 days in Bahrain from 29-31 March.

Morning results

Pos Driver Team Time Laps 1. Norman Nato Pertamina Arden 1:27.834 30 2. Oliver Rowland DAMS 1:27.888 24 3. Alexander Albon ART Grand Prix 1:27.939 30 4. Nyck De Vries Rapax 1:28.103 32 5. Luca Ghiotto RUSSIAN TIME 1:28.177 30 6. Artem Markelov RUSSIAN TIME 1:28.245 44 7. Sean Gelael Pertamina Arden 1:28.385 44 8. Nicholas Latifi DAMS 1:28.391 24 9. Charles Leclerc PREMA Racing 1:28.421 32 10. Antonio Fuoco PREMA Racing 1:28.649 30 11. Sergio Sette Camara MP Motorsport 1:28.661 28 12. Ralph Boschung Campos Racing 1:28.673 40 13. Johnny Cecotto Rapax 1:28.692 21 14. Louis Delétraz Racing Engineering 1:28.811 33 15. Jordan King MP Motorsport 1:28.816 18 16. Gustav Malja Racing Engineering 1:28.837 27 17. Sergio Canamasas Trident 1:28.859 25 18. Nobuharu Matsushita ART Grand Prix 1:28.901 26 19. Roberto Merhi Campos Racing 1:29.486 23 20. Nabil Jeffri Trident 1:29.643 23

Afternoon results