Leading WTCC driver Norbert Michelisz has been ranked Hungary’s best racing driver for the second year running.

Autosport es Formula magazine put the Honda-driving FIA World Touring Car Championship race winner at the top of its list of 50 Hungarian talents.

He was at Fokus Books in Budapest last Friday to sign copies of the bookazine, which ranked the top 50 names, and pose for photographs with fans.

“I’m delighted to be chosen as Hungary’s racing driver of the year and would like to thank everybody on the Autosport es Formula panel for ranking me at number one and everybody who came to Budapest to meet me this week; I have some amazing fans who have given me incredible support during my career and it’s very humbling to see so many of them in one place” said the 32-year-old.

“Hungary has a very special place in motor racing history because the very first grand prix winner – Ferenc Szisz – was Hungarian, but traditionally there haven’t been many successful racing drivers from my country. That’s started to change in the past 10 years and in the WTCC alone we’ve had three drivers in 2016 – all in Hondas.”

Michelisz placed fourth in this year’s WTCC standings with victory in the Opening Race in Japan a highlight.