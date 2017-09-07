Logo
F1 - No ’serious’ interest in 11th, 12th teams spots - Todt

"Yes, there are enquiries, but..."


7 September 2017 - 10h54, by GMM 

F1 looks set to stay at just ten teams for now.

Recently, FIA president Jean Todt confirmed reports that a couple of groups have expressed interest in filling the last two team places in pitlane.

"If a large manufacturer wants to come in, that is easy," said the Frenchman. "If it is an independent team, we would have to take a closer look."

It now appears as if the interest expressed recently was indeed by parties proposing to launch smaller, independent teams.

Todt said: "Yes, there are enquiries, but nothing that I would describe as serious.

"We now have ten teams and a good world championship, but ideally we would have 12 teams as is allowed in the current agreements.

"If we would get to the point where a serious request is made, as was the case with Gene Haas, then we would make a new tender," he added.



