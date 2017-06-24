Logo
F1 - ’No room’ for Alonso at Red Bull - Horner

"The only driver who had a clause was Mr Vettel"


24 June 2017 - 09h20, by GMM 

Christian Horner has denied Red Bull might be eyeing Fernando Alonso for 2018.

Current McLaren-Honda driver Alonso suggested in Baku that the forthcoming driver ’silly season’ might surprise some insiders.

One rumour is that, while Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen may appear under contract for 2018, they may have exit clauses in the event Ferrari comes knocking.

"The only driver who had a clause was Mr Vettel," team boss Horner said in Baku, according to the Sun.

"There is no doubt in my mind or anyone in the team’s mind that they’re not part of the team next year."

So Horner insisted that Alonso is not part of Red Bull’s plans for the future.

"It does not fit our philosophy of investing in youth and developing our drivers to go and buy a former champion," he said.

"It is a shame to see Fernando in a lack of competition, but there is no room at the inn at Red Bull."



