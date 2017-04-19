Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - No room at Porsche for Alonso - boss

"We have six drivers with whom we are very satisfied"


19 April 2017 - 13h05, by GMM 

Porsche has played down claims it will host Fernando Alonso’s bid for 2018 Le Mans victory.

The Spaniard is tackling next month’s Indy 500, as part of his stated push to win the ’Triple Crown’ of motor sport — Monaco, Indy and the fabled 24 hour endurance race.

Reports said Porsche’s LMP1 project is what Alonso is targeting for his 2018 Le Mans assault.

But team boss Andreas Seidl told Auto Bild: "We have six drivers with whom we are very satisfied — and with whom we are planning for the long term.

"Alonso is an interesting driver and two years ago we could have put something together. But now we do not have a third prototype — and there are currently no plans to change," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (247 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Thursday (370 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1