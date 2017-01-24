Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - No regrets after saying ’no’ to F1 - Rossi

"I stayed in MotoGP in 2006 and won two more championships"


24 January 2017 - 09h17, by GMM 

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi says he has no regrets more than a decade after calling off his touted switch to formula one.

Mid last decade, and when in his mid 20s, the multiple world champion on two-wheels tested extensively for Ferrari amid strong rumours he would debut for the fabled F1 team.

Now 37, the flamboyant Italian says: "I think I made the right decision.

"I stayed in MotoGP in 2006 and won two more championships, having great races and great battles," he is quoted by Brazil’s Globo.

"So I don’t regret it. But I really like F1. I had a moment when I thought ’Let’s see what happens’. And then I decided to do some more tests.

"I remember on a return flight I thought ’No, I’m not ready to stop the bikes’. And that was the right decision," he added.

Rossi said two of his goals for the future are to contest the fabled Le Mans sports car race, and the Dakar rally.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1