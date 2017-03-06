Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - No regrets about joining Renault - Hulkenberg

"It would have unrealistic to wait so long without a signature"


6 March 2017 - 08h05, by GMM 

Nico Hulkenberg says he has no regrets about being a works Renault driver in 2017 instead of moving right to the front of the grid with Mercedes.

It is perhaps true that, had the German delayed instead of immediately signed the deal to switch to Renault from Force India, he may have been first in the queue to replace the retiring Nico Rosberg.

Hulkenberg, 29, doesn’t think so.

"First of all, it would have unrealistic to wait so long without a signature," he told the German sports magazine Kicker.

"And even if I had been free in December, I would not have been sure that Mercedes would take me. No, I am totally satisfied with my decision," Hulkenberg insists.

But instead of having a title-winning car in his hands, Hulkenberg finds himself at the young Renault works project but already at the ripe age of 29.

"Right now, I feel very comfortable in my skin, and very comfortable with my situation in the really cool Renault project," the German said.

"I’m extremely looking forward to it, no matter how old I am."

Hulkenberg also played down Renault’s level of performance last year, with the carmaker having rescued the almost-collapsed Lotus team at the last minute.

"There was so much going on that no one can have expected much," he said. "But all that is going to change now.

"I am convinced that if we work hard together, we have a good future ahead."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
Photos - Haas F1 VF17 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 launch
Photos - The Mercedes W08 in the studio
Photos - McLaren MCL32 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1