Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - No proposal for London GP yet - mayor

"It is difficult to comment on what would and would not be possible"


27 January 2017 - 10h44, by GMM 

A spokesperson says London mayor Sadiq Khan has received no proposal about the possibility of a F1 street race in the city.

As he took over from Bernie Ecclestone, new F1 chief executive Chase Carey this week said there is "no question" the idea of a London grand prix is attractive.

But London’s Times newspaper said Khan needs to know what impact a formula one race would have in terms of city disruption and pollution.

"Until we receive a proposal and have a greater understanding of the type of infrastructure formula one requires for a race, it is difficult to comment on what would and would not be possible," a spokesman for the mayor said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1