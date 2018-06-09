Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - ’No plan to buy Force India’ - Wolff

"Force India is a customer that we know well"


9 June 2018 - 12h27, by GMM 

Toto Wolff has rejected rumours Mercedes might be shaping up to buy Force India.

The rumour emerged not only after boss Vijay Mallya stepped down from the Force India board, but when Esteban Ocon hinted he had moved over for Lewis Hamilton in Monaco.

"I spoke with Esteban and there was no order," Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, told Sky Italia in Montreal.

"The only interest is that he has a good race. Ok, there are some ’family teams’ for each team, but each driver wants to do the best race for himself," he added.

"Force India is a customer that we know well, but at the moment there is no plan to buy it," he added.

Force India, meanwhile, insisted that Mallya stepping down from the board does not change "business as usual" at the Silverstone based team.

Speaking to Sky Italia, Wolff was also asked about the seat alongside Lewis Hamilton for 2019.

He said: "I like how Valtteri (Bottas) is working and also Ricciardo is a fast and great driver, but today we are focused on the drivers we have."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Friday (709 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Thursday (334 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC