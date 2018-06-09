Toto Wolff has rejected rumours Mercedes might be shaping up to buy Force India.

The rumour emerged not only after boss Vijay Mallya stepped down from the Force India board, but when Esteban Ocon hinted he had moved over for Lewis Hamilton in Monaco.

"I spoke with Esteban and there was no order," Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, told Sky Italia in Montreal.

"The only interest is that he has a good race. Ok, there are some ’family teams’ for each team, but each driver wants to do the best race for himself," he added.

"Force India is a customer that we know well, but at the moment there is no plan to buy it," he added.

Force India, meanwhile, insisted that Mallya stepping down from the board does not change "business as usual" at the Silverstone based team.

Speaking to Sky Italia, Wolff was also asked about the seat alongside Lewis Hamilton for 2019.

He said: "I like how Valtteri (Bottas) is working and also Ricciardo is a fast and great driver, but today we are focused on the drivers we have."