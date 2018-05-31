Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - No penalty for Ricciardo in Canada

"It looks like there will be no grid penalty for us"


31 May 2018 - 09h17, by GMM 

Daniel Ricciardo will not be penalised at next weekend’s Canadian grand prix.

The Australian won in Monaco, despite nursing his Red Bull to the line using just six of the eight gears with a MGU-K problem.

"I felt a loss of power and thought the race was done," he said.

But Auto Motor und Sport reports that the part will not have to be replaced in Montreal. "Cyril Abiteboul told Helmut Marko that the MGU-K has survived," correspondent Michael Schmidt said.

A replacement part would have cost Ricciardo a grid penalty.

Red Bull’s Marko confirmed: "It looks like there will be no grid penalty for us in Montreal.

"But at some point, at one of the next races, we will be caught out," he warned.

However, there is more good news. Renault is bringing upgrades to its ’power unit’ to Canada, and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner expects "fewer problems with the MGU-K".

Marko is not even ruling out a championship tilt for Ricciardo, even though he is 38 points behind.

"We now have a great car," he said. "The upgrade from Barcelona is the base. Without the technical problems in Bahrain and the collision in Baku, we would be right up there."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC