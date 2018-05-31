Daniel Ricciardo will not be penalised at next weekend’s Canadian grand prix.

The Australian won in Monaco, despite nursing his Red Bull to the line using just six of the eight gears with a MGU-K problem.

"I felt a loss of power and thought the race was done," he said.

But Auto Motor und Sport reports that the part will not have to be replaced in Montreal. "Cyril Abiteboul told Helmut Marko that the MGU-K has survived," correspondent Michael Schmidt said.

A replacement part would have cost Ricciardo a grid penalty.

Red Bull’s Marko confirmed: "It looks like there will be no grid penalty for us in Montreal.

"But at some point, at one of the next races, we will be caught out," he warned.

However, there is more good news. Renault is bringing upgrades to its ’power unit’ to Canada, and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner expects "fewer problems with the MGU-K".

Marko is not even ruling out a championship tilt for Ricciardo, even though he is 38 points behind.

"We now have a great car," he said. "The upgrade from Barcelona is the base. Without the technical problems in Bahrain and the collision in Baku, we would be right up there."