Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - ’No panic’ as Bottas builds confidence

"The season is just too young for such predictions"


14 April 2017 - 09h50, by GMM 

Valtteri Bottas says he is staying calm, despite being outperformed in his first two races since switching to Mercedes.

The Finn, having replaced Nico Rosberg, is on just a one-year contract, and in both Australia and China he was narrowly but clearly behind incumbent Lewis Hamilton.

"With Hamilton in the car, we are two tenths faster than Ferrari," an unnamed Mercedes engineer told Auto Motor und Sport.

But Bottas insists it is "much too early" to say that Australia and China have set the tone for the rest of the season, with Hamilton duelling only with Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

"It’s much too early to say that only two drivers are fighting for the championship," said the 27-year-old in Bahrain.

"The season is just too young for such predictions."

In fact, Bottas says he is happy with his progress so far, even if he initially struggled to cope with the anger of spinning behind the safety car in China.

"I feel no hurry or panic," he said.

"My previous car (the Williams) behaved different mechanically, so I’m getting used to it now. And there are many small things that have a big impact in formula one."

F1 pundit Marc Surer agrees that Bottas is still building up to full speed at Mercedes.

"He’s coming," the former F1 driver told the German broadcaster Sky.

"He’s still making mistakes that are linked to nervousness due to being under pressure," Surer added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Thursday (370 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (203 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Thursday (386 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1