F1 - No ’negotiations’ with Raikkonen yet - Brown

"We did not negotiate with Kimi"


7 July 2018 - 10h28, by GMM 

Zak Brown says McLaren has not yet opened contract talks with former team driver Kimi Raikkonen.

It is rumoured in the paddock that Fernando Alonso could quit F1 or the beleaguered British team at the end of the year.

Daniel Ricciardo and now Raikkonen have been linked with the seat.

McLaren executive Brown told Finland’s C More: "We did not negotiate with Kimi.

"He’s a very good driver. The summer is now underway, so there’s a lot of options out there, but we keep them to our self.

"Certainly Kimi is a world champion and he won many races for us. If he is available, you’d be a fool to ignore it," Brown added.


