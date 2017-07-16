Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - No more ’risky’ starts for Bottas

"I will not do that anymore"


16 July 2017 - 10h55, by GMM 

Valtteri Bottas says he will not attempt a "risky" race start at Silverstone.

After a gearbox penalty and a poor qualifying, the Finn finds himself down the British grand prix grid.

So when asked if he will try to emulate the perfect and yet controversial start that saw him effectively anticipate the red lights from pole in Austria a week ago, he answered: "No.

"I will not do that anymore. I want to do a good start but I will not gamble."

Mercedes has had problems with its gearbox not only at Silverstone but also in Austria.

Team boss Toto Wolff said: "We are trying to maximise our potential in every area, but sometimes it goes too far.

"This is the new reality where we are looking for speed wherever possible, but we have changed both boxes now and the problem will not recur."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Race (579 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (173 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1