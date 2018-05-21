Logo
F1 - No ’magic’ to solve Williams problems - Kubica

"We are trying to find the best way to do it"


21 May 2018 

Williams is plotting a course out of its dire current situation.

That is the claim of Robert Kubica, the team’s experienced test driver who got a first-hand taste of the issues recently in Barcelona.

"We have a lot to think about and a lot to analyse," the Pole is quoted by Turun Sanomat newspaper.

"The only thing that is for sure is that there are no magic solutions," he added.

The situation is complicated by Williams’ delicate financial position, including the impending departure of title sponsor Martini.

"Williams is on the drip of the Stroll family and Sergey Sirotkin’s sponsors," pundit Marc Surer is quoted by Speed Week.

"Without that money, they could close."

For now, Lance Stroll’s billionaire father Lawrence says they are committed to Williams.

But Kubica said of the dire 2018 car: "It’s a pretty clear route we need to follow to get to the bottom of these problems.

"We are trying to find the best way to do it, but time is limited so we need to be as quick as possible."



