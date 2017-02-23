Logo
F1 - No late livery change for Renault

"Those rumours have no substance"


23 February 2017 - 09h40, by GMM 

Renault has shot down a rumour that it might be considering a livery change for the start of the season in Melbourne.

A year ago, as the French carmaker returned to the sport as a full constructor, it launched a black test car only for it to switch to all-yellow for the actual world championship.

Now, the colour black has returned prominently to the newly-launched 2017, triggering rumours Renault could revert to all-yellow or even a striking yellow and blue colour scheme for Melbourne.

But a team spokesman told Auto Bild: "Those rumours have no substance."



