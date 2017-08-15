Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - ’No intention’ of breaking contract - Sainz

"A contract has a lot of importance in formula one"


15 August 2017 - 09h03, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz says he is happy tensions with his Red Bull and Toro Rosso bosses have calmed after an intense recent period.

As the current August break approached, the Spaniard appeared at odds with his bosses as a he reportedly rebelled against his 2018 contract and fought over an on-track clash with teammate Daniil Kvyat.

Rumours of a switch to Renault have been rife and recurring, but the 22-year-old confirms that he is under contract to Toro Rsso.

"As in life in general, a contract has a lot of importance in formula one," Sainz told the Spanish-language Soy Motor.

"Thinking about my situation, I’m happy where I am and have no intention of breaking any contract."

However, tension spilled over at Red Bull’s own Austrian grand prix, where Sainz said he was "unlikely" to remain committed to the junior team Toro Rosso for 2018.

He was fiercely rebuked for the comment by his bosses Dr Helmut Marko and Christian Horner.

"I think everything was taken out of context," Sainz explains now, "both in my statements and maybe the reaction on their side.

"It was cleared up and is now understood a lot better. We are all much calmer and happier now," he added.

Finally, Sainz played down the apparent dispute over on-track clashes with his teammate Kvyat.

"It’s just things that happen," he said. "I think in a year of formula one, there will always be a race with a little tension with your teammate, and another one in which the team boss says something.

"I’m lucky that I’m doing a very good year, contributing very good results for the team, that I have many points. I think for that I can be happy and proud."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1