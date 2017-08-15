Carlos Sainz says he is happy tensions with his Red Bull and Toro Rosso bosses have calmed after an intense recent period.

As the current August break approached, the Spaniard appeared at odds with his bosses as a he reportedly rebelled against his 2018 contract and fought over an on-track clash with teammate Daniil Kvyat.

Rumours of a switch to Renault have been rife and recurring, but the 22-year-old confirms that he is under contract to Toro Rsso.

"As in life in general, a contract has a lot of importance in formula one," Sainz told the Spanish-language Soy Motor.

"Thinking about my situation, I’m happy where I am and have no intention of breaking any contract."

However, tension spilled over at Red Bull’s own Austrian grand prix, where Sainz said he was "unlikely" to remain committed to the junior team Toro Rosso for 2018.

He was fiercely rebuked for the comment by his bosses Dr Helmut Marko and Christian Horner.

"I think everything was taken out of context," Sainz explains now, "both in my statements and maybe the reaction on their side.

"It was cleared up and is now understood a lot better. We are all much calmer and happier now," he added.

Finally, Sainz played down the apparent dispute over on-track clashes with his teammate Kvyat.

"It’s just things that happen," he said. "I think in a year of formula one, there will always be a race with a little tension with your teammate, and another one in which the team boss says something.

"I’m lucky that I’m doing a very good year, contributing very good results for the team, that I have many points. I think for that I can be happy and proud."