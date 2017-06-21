Logo
F1 - No hurry to sign new Bottas deal - Wolff

"Of course there is pressure on him"


21 June 2017 - 11h45, by GMM 

Toto Wolff says Mercedes will "take our time" in deciding whether to keep Valtteri Bottas for 2018.

The Finn, currently on just a one year deal following Nico Rosberg’s shock retirement, said this week his goal is to secure a multi-year deal.

"Of course there is pressure on him," team boss Wolff is quoted by Spain’s Marca.

"For me, Valtteri has performed well so far. He got the call to join our team very late, and is driving against one of the best F1 drivers in his fifth season at Mercedes.

"Overall his performance and the way he has integrated into the team has been very positive," Wolff added.

However, on paper at least, big names like Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso are available for 2018, and so for now Wolff is biding his time.

"When we made our offer to Valtteri, we knew we would take our time because the driver market is more open in 2018," he said.

"We will not be in a hurry to make a decision. But in general, the team’s view is that he has done a good job."



