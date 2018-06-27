Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - No grid girls ’a puppet show’ - Mateschitz

"Formula one has more important things to do than debate grid girls"


27 June 2018 - 13h07, by GMM 

They may not be on the grid, but there will be ’girls’ in Austria this weekend.

Dietrich Mateschitz, the Red Bull magnate and owner of the venue of this weekend’s Austrian grand prix, is no fan of Liberty Media’s decision to ban grid girls.

"An incredible puppet show," he blasted, speaking to Kronen newspaper.

"Formula one has more important things to do than debate grid girls."

Beautiful women have been a key part of the race at Spielberg, with the ’Formula Una’ girls regularly wearing the traditional Austrian ’Dirndl’ dress.

Red Bull Ring spokesman Stefan Hotschl said: "They (the Formula Una girls) will have tasks off the track in various areas."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 French GP - Race (386 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Pre-race (290 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Saturday (456 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Race (575 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Pre-race (308 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Friday (709 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Thursday (334 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC