Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - No good candidates to replace Raikkonen - Salo

"He is close to Vettel all the time"


6 June 2017 - 12h33, by GMM 

Kimi Raikkonen has a good chance of hanging onto his place at Ferrari beyond 2017.

That is the view of the Finn’s countryman Mika Salo, a former F1 driver and now regular FIA steward.

After Monaco, where Raikkonen appeared to be the victim of a Ferrari strategy to demote him behind teammate Sebastian Vettel, many said the 37-year-old is now effectively the de-facto number 2 driver.

It came amid existing speculation that Raikkonen could lose his seat at the end of his current contract.

Salo told Ilta Sanomat newspaper: "Ferrari will surely be considering the fact that Kimi and Sebastian Vettel continue to get along well with each other.

"I don’t think there are any available really good guys who are able to do a better job than Kimi," he added.

"Kimi was second in Monaco, but he is close to Vettel all the time.

"Vettel is of course already a lot of points ahead, but if Kimi gets a couple of wins, then it could completely change the situation," said Salo.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1