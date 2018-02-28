F1’s first winter test in freezing conditions is going ahead as originally planned.

On Monday, teams began to discuss whether Wednesday’s running in forecast snow should be cancelled, with the test extended into Friday instead.

The talks came as cold temperatures as low as 2-3 degrees made getting temperature into the tyres almost impossible on Tuesday.

"That was not driving," Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel said.

Carlos Sainz added: "I’ve never seen yellow flags because of snow before. You can’t really speak of a real test day."

"This was the coldest weather I’ve ever driven in," said Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas.

But with rare unanimity required for the rescheduling of the test, it seems that at least two teams objected.

One of them was Williams, who had booked the Barcelona circuit for Friday for filming purposes.

"We rented the track and this is an important day for us," said Claire Williams.

"Having said that I don’t think everyone else supports the extension of the test," she added.

Indeed, it is believed Force India also said ’no’.

Williams added: "If there is an unanimous decision, perhaps we can find a compromise and do an extra day next week. So far no decision has been taken.

"I suppose it’s one of the risks we take by testing in Barcelona. This isn’t Bahrain!

"If it’s a concern, then we need to discuss at the strategy group where we should hold the tests next year."