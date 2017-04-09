Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - No engine improvement date set - Honda

"We try to make certain improvements before each grand prix"


9 April 2017 - 13h39, by GMM 

Honda is still not promising when it will be able to substantially fix its badly struggling 2017 engine.

As it emerges McLaren boss Eric Boullier met with Mercedes’ Andy Cowell in Shanghai, Honda was left to admit that the British team’s biggest problem is the power unit it is supplying.

But earlier in China, McLaren chief Zak Brown said McLaren was not setting Honda a deadline.

Honda F1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa now says: "We cannot name the exact date for an updated and more powerful engine.

"But we try to make certain improvements before each grand prix — as was the case before this weekend," said the Japanese.

"I’m not sure if the drivers agree with me, but we have made substantial progress since the beginning of the season in vibration, but of course the problem is not completely solved."

However, Hasegawa said Honda is committed to keep improving in 2017, helped by F1’s abolishment of the former engine performance upgrade ’token’ system.

"Yes it helps," he said, "but when it is necessary to revise the layout of the engine, certain restrictions remain."

Hasegawa also said Honda is supportive of the likely next generation of engines for 2021, even though their troublesome and complex ’hybrid’ nature will remain.

"We want to keep engines of this type, because they are highly efficient and less damaging to the environment," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Race (455 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Pre-race (116 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Saturday (803 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Thursday (386 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1