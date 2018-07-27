Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - No early release to McLaren for James Key - Marko

"We have a multi year contract with James Key"


27 July 2018 - 14h09, by GMM 

Red Bull says it will not give James Key an early release from his duties at Toro Rosso.

Earlier in Hungary, McLaren announced that Briton Key is joining the struggling British team as technical director.

But Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost hit back: "James Key has a long term valid contract with the team."

Toro Rosso is owned by Red Bull, and the energy drink company is not impressed with McLaren’s precipitous announcement.

"We have a multi year contract with James Key," Dr Helmut Marko told Auto Motor und Sport.

"Zak Brown asked us if we would release him from this contract earlier. We were still negotiating when suddenly we read in the press that McLaren has signed him."

Marko says the move will cost McLaren dearly.

"Mr Key will have to wait a long time before he can work for McLaren," he insisted.

Marko said McLaren has a bad reputation now for announcing things before negotiations are complete.

"It was the same with Lando Norris," said the Austrian. Earlier in 2018, Toro Rosso wanted Norris to replace Brendon Hartley at Toro Rosso.

"We were negotiating behind closed doors and suddenly found out from the newspaper that they don’t want to give him away," Marko said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Saturday (503 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC