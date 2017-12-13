Logo
F1 - No desire to fix Rosberg friendship - Hamilton

"I last talked to Nico in Japan, but..."


13 December 2017 - 09h56, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton says he has no desire to fix his relationship with his former teammate Nico Rosberg.

As they bitterly fought for the 2014, 2015 and 2016 championships at dominant Mercedes, the former friends became enemies.

"They were so bad that they didn’t even say hello in the morning," Mercedes team chairman and F1 legend Niki Lauda said.

But after Rosberg beat Hamilton to the 2016 world championship, the German suddenly quit.

Rosberg said a month ago: "We were very good friends in the past, but it can happen again in the future.

"We’re not rivals anymore, I’m completely out of it, so I don’t see why we could not get along well after some time," he added.

However, when pondering a rekindling of their friendship, the German admitted that he and Hamilton are currently "not at that point yet".

And Hamilton has now told Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper: "I last talked to Nico in Japan, but I do not invest any energy in changing our relationship."



