F1 - No Nascar move for Kvyat

"They were tests purely for pleasure"


6 December 2017 - 10h22, by GMM 

European Nascar chief Jerome Galpin has played down suggestions Daniil Kvyat is set to move to the series next year.

We revealed this week that Kvyat, the Toro Rosso refugee, tested a European Nascar during the "recruitment tests" at Italy’s Franciacorta circuit.

Galpin told France’s Auto Hebdo: "He enjoyed driving the car without these extra systems that are in formula one.

"But they were tests purely for pleasure. Daniil is still focused on a career in formula one, and his plans do not include moving to a Nascar series," Galpin added.



