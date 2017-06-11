Logo
F1 - No McLaren Indycar team for now - Brown

"If we wanted to do it as well as we would want to..."


11 June 2017 - 15h17, by GMM 

Zak Brown has played down rumours McLaren could launch a full-time Indycar team.

Fernando Alonso was recently competitive as he skipped Monaco to do the Indy 500, with a McLaren-Honda entry supported by the top Andretti team.

"Yes, I would like to see McLaren at the Indy 500 regularly," executive Brown is quoted by Speed Week.

"But that decision has not been taken. At the earliest we will decide in a few months but if it was just up to me, we will return," he said.

However, he said rumours McLaren could enter a team in the full Indycar series are wide of the mark, at least for the "next few years".

"If we wanted to do it as well as we would want to, then Indycar is not a topic at the moment," said Brown.



