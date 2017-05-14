Logo
F1 - No Indy regret amid Barcelona boost - Alonso

"Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull will be in front of us"


14 May 2017 - 10h57, by GMM 

Fernando Alonso says he has no regrets about sitting out the forthcoming Monaco grand prix.

Amid the McLaren-Honda crisis, the Spaniard is sitting out F1’s most prestigious race in a fortnight to instead vie for victory at the Indy 500.

But Alonso qualified a shock seventh in Barcelona, and Monaco could be an even better circuit for the team.

So when asked if he has any regrets about sitting out Monaco, Alonso insisted: "Zero.

"On the same day as Monaco I am driving one of the biggest races in the world. What could I have done in Monaco?" he is quoted by Auto Motor und Sport.

"Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull will be in front of us so it would only be for seventh place again. No thanks," the 35-year-old said.

Honda has made an obvious step forward in Barcelona, and it is believed the struggling Japanese supplier is planning a bigger upgrade for Canada in June.

"That is the plan, but I cannot promise it yet," said Honda’s Yusuke Hasegawa.



