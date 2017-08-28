Logo
F1 - No Hamilton contract talks this season - Wolff

"We have eight more difficult races ahead of us"


28 August 2017 - 13h46, by GMM 

Toto Wolff has scotched rumours the extension of Lewis Hamilton’s contract will be a topic over the course of the next months.

At Spa, rumours emerged that suggested on the one hand that the triple world champion might quit Mercedes after 2018, whilst on the other claiming Hamilton was ready to talk about a new three-year deal.

Asked if forthcoming contract talks are on the cards, Mercedes boss Wolff said: "Between Mercedes and Lewis there is a very good relationship.

"But we are not going to start talking about such topics now or at all before the end of the season.

"We have eight more difficult races ahead of us, so it’s going to be a very intense period where it is not appropriate to have such discussions," Wolff added.



