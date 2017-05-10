Logo
F1 - No F1 return for Glock

"I will not replace anyone anywhere"


10 May 2017 - 14h56, by GMM 

Timo Glock has admitted that hinting he is set to return to formula one was a "joke".

The German contested almost 100 grands prix for Jordan, Toyota and Marussia, but since 2013 has been a works BMW driver in the German touring car series DTM.

This week, some reporters became excited when the 35-year-old wrote on social media that he did a seat fitting with a F1 team.

"Will let you know soon which will be the first race!" Glock added as the caption to a photo depicting him sitting in a single seater-style cockpit.

But it quickly emerged that Glock was actually not doing a F1 seat fitting, but simply at the wheel of a single seater simulator.

He told German media that his social media post had simply been a "bit of a joke".

"I will not replace anyone anywhere," Glock clarified.

"This took off like a rocket! Lots of fans saw it’s not a seat fit. I am the happiest guy being able to drive DTM for BMW with such a great partner like Deutsche Post, so don’t worry."



