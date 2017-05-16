Logo
F1 - Nicholas Latifi to get first RS17 outing

As part of the Pirelli 2018 tyre development test


16 May 2017 - 17h44, by Olivier Ferret 

Renault Sport Formula One Team Test Driver Nicholas Latifi will get his first outing in the team’s R.S.17 Formula 1 car this week at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as part of the Pirelli 2018 tyre development test.

Canadian Latifi, 21, joined Renault Sport Formula One Team last year as Test Driver as part of a long-term programme. As well as his Test Driver role, Nicholas is a brand ambassador for team partner Infiniti in Canada. Nicholas will take to the track on the second day of the test, Wednesday, after team race driver Jolyon Palmer drove on Tuesday.

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault Sport Racing:

“This is an exciting next step for Nicholas. He will drive our current generation Formula 1 car at the same venue where the Spanish Grand Prix took place three days before. This will offer invaluable experience to him and is a crucial element to preparing Nicholas for other opportunities in the future. The test programme he will run for Pirelli relates to development for 2018 tyres so it’s an important duty he has too. We look forward to seeing Nicholas out in action on Wednesday.”

Nicholas Latifi:

"I am extremely honoured to get this opportunity and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of the R.S.17 at the same venue I’ve just been racing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. As Test Driver for the team I’ve completed a number of different aspects of my programme so far, but this is really something special. I’m looking forward to working with the team and Pirelli to deliver everything they require from the day.”



