F1 - Nicholas Latifi joins Force India as reserve and test driver

5 January 2018 - 14h03, by Olivier Ferret 

Sahara Force India is pleased to welcome Nicholas Latifi as the team’s reserve and test driver for the 2018 season. The 22-year-old Canadian, a race winner and nine-time F2 podium finisher in 2017, will take part in young driver test sessions and participate in a number of Friday practice sessions at Grand Prix events.

"I’m really excited about the opportunity. Sahara Force India is a team that has shown constant improvement for the last few years and I’m proud to become a part of one of the success stories of Formula One. I am eager to show the team what I can do and help them as they continue to close the gap to the front of the grid."

Vijay Mallya, Team Principal & Managing Director of Sahara Force India

"Nicholas joins us off the back of a strong season in F2 and strengthens our driver development programme. He will support our simulator programme and work with the team during a number of Friday practice sessions next year. We have a long track record of bringing on young talented drivers and Nicholas will learn a huge amount as he gets embedded in the team, and looks forward to a career in Formula One."



