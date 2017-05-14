Logo
F1 - Newey penned Red Bull Barcelona upgrade

"I know people think I designed the car, but it’s not true"


14 May 2017 - 12h50, by GMM 

Adrian Newey says he played only a "small" role in the initial development of this year’s Red Bull car.

Earlier, it was rumoured the radical 2017 regulations had re-fired the famous designer’s interest, but then Red Bull began the season clearly behind Ferrari and Mercedes.

"No, my involvement was small," Newey told Brazil’s Globo.

"I know people think I designed the car, but it’s not true," he said. "I started working on the RB13 after Australia."

Newey does acknowledge that the car’s big upgrade package in Spain - a "massive" step according to Max Verstappen - is his handiwork.

"Yes, the new parts were devised following my involvement in the project," he said.

"We still have a lot of work to do, but I think we can make it faster still. How much is unclear."

And Newey said that now he is deeply involved in F1 design again, he is enjoying the very different 2017 rules.

"There’s a lot to be understood and better explored, and it’s an interesting challenge," he said in Barcelona.



