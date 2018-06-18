Logo
F1 - Newey not denying Renault switch rumours

"I have nothing more to say for now"


18 June 2018 - 10h00, by GMM 

Adrian Newey has declined to confirm or deny rumours he is looking to leave Red Bull.

Rumours suggest the famous F1 designer is contemplating an offer from Renault to join the French marque at the end of his current contract later this year.

"I still work with Red Bull and, through the partnership with Aston Martin, them as well," he is quoted by Russia’s Championat as saying at Le Mans.

Newey’s son Harrison competed at Le Mans for the Russian team SMP.

"I’m at Le Mans with my son, who is with SMP Racing, and I have nothing more to say for now," Newey added.


