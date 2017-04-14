Logo
F1 - Newey no guarantee of success - Ricciardo

"Adrian Newey is certainly a great name, but..."


14 April 2017 - 17h15, by GMM 

Daniel Ricciardo says it should be no great surprise that Red Bull is having to fight back in 2017.

Actually, many paddock insiders are shocked that, with a big rule change and Adrian Newey at the design table, Red Bull is over a second per lap off Mercedes and Ferrari’s pace.

But Italy’s Autosprint quotes Ricciardo as questioning whether the ’Newey equals success’ equation is fair.

"Adrian Newey is certainly a great name, but Ferrari, Mercedes, the top teams all have great departments too," he said in Bahrain.

Ricciardo said Red Bull has plenty of catching up to do, but backed the team to be able to strongly develop the 2017 car.

"We have a great capacity for development and it’s in that area that we were particularly good last year."



